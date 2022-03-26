Advertisement

One injured in Pilger, Neb. vehicle rollover

Stanton County Sheriff's Office report rollover with injuries south of Pilger, Neb.
Stanton County Sheriff's Office report rollover with injuries south of Pilger, Neb.(WGEM)
By Nathan Bauman
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PILGER, Neb. (KTIV) - One person was injured in a vehicle rollover in Stanton County, Nebraska.

The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office say they were notified of a rollover near Highway 15 and 834th Road, six miles south of Pilger Saturday morning.

Thwang Tha Ceu of Omaha was driving north on Highway 15 until he went in the ditch and started rolling over. The Sheriff’s office say the driver was found outside of the vehicle by a bystander.

Stanton County officials say the driver was not wearing a seatbelt. They say he has been transported to a hospital in Sioux City, Iowa

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandi Smith
Sioux City woman accused of stealing over $60,000 from local company
One person has died in a grain bin accident in Williamsburg Friday morning.
Crews find man dead under 10 feet of corn in Iowa grain bin
Kuri Bolger tragically lost her husband, 5-year-old daughter, 2-year-old son and mother in an...
Woman copes with death of husband, children and mother in Iowa tornado
Florida authorities are investigating how a teenager fell off an amusement park ride and died....
14-year-old dies in fall from amusement park ride
Kyleen Waltman was seriously injured in a dog attack.
Owner charged after woman loses both arms in dog attack

Latest News

Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA reveals a new expansion project focusing on childcare development
Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA reveals details for an expansion project
The Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA reveals plans for an expansion project focusing on childcare program...
‘When you invest in this project, you’re investing into Siouxland’ - Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA reveals expansion plans
Sioux City Art Center reseals time capsule
Leaders with Lila Mae’s House in Sioux City provide tips on how to stay safe from human...
Leaders with Lila Mae’s House in Sioux City provide tips on how to stay safe from human trafficking