One injured in Pilger, Neb. vehicle rollover

PILGER, Neb. (KTIV) - One person was injured in a vehicle rollover in Stanton County, Nebraska.

The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office say they were notified of a rollover near Highway 15 and 834th Road, six miles south of Pilger Saturday morning.

Thwang Tha Ceu of Omaha was driving north on Highway 15 until he went in the ditch and started rolling over. The Sheriff’s office say the driver was found outside of the vehicle by a bystander.

Stanton County officials say the driver was not wearing a seatbelt. They say he has been transported to a hospital in Sioux City, Iowa

