Sioux City Public Library holds “Read With Us” for local children

By Nick Reis
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Fun fact: March is National Reading Month.

To celebrate, the Sioux City Public Library teamed up with the Sioux City Public Schools Foundation to put on “Read With Us.” It’s a special event to help encourage reading to elementary-age children.

Kids who attended could make drawings and bookmarks, explore different stories in a book walk, sit down for story time, and get a free book and snacks provided by the Public Schools Foundation.

“Reading is important for everything,” said Karen Harrison, Development Director for the Sioux City Public Schools Foundation. “Once you get into math as you get older you have story problems. In science, you might have hypotheses. Reading is the basis for everything. And it’s not just about the reading, it’s about the quality time you get to spend as a family.”

This was just one event put on by the Public Schools Foundation, who hold fundraisers throughout the year. Up next is the “Are You Smarter Than Our Fourth Graders” competition at the end of April, which, this year, will feature KTIV’s Claire Bradshaw as a contestant.

Also, the library also holds Super Storytime on the first Saturday of each month throughout the school year and a weekly Wednesday story time at the Morningside branch.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

