‘When you invest in this project, you’re investing into Siouxland’ - Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA reveals expansion plans

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Nebraska (KTIV) - The Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA revealed plans for a four million dollar expansion project.

A need for childcare in the area, and at the YMCA, lead to new plans for an expansion, which will include three to four new classrooms for childcare, as well as an indoor playground.

“Our DNA, our YMCA DNA is all about helping to support the community. And we really believe that offering childcare, or an evening care and leadership programming for teens, and after school programming and summer camp, all of that helps to develop our future,” said Robson,” said Rhonda Robson, CEO of the Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA.

Phase one of the expansion is already underway to renovate rooms of the current childcare facilities to add new programming. The later phase includes an 11,000 square foot expansion to add new facilities, and 82 spots to the early childcare program.

The goal is for the project to be completed by January 2024. However, completion relies on support from the community, in order to have the funds to start construction.

“So we’ll be doing fundraising events, but we really need the support of the community because as a nonprofit, we’re going to need everybody’s help in order to get this accomplished,” said Robson.

Robson’s message to the community is a reminder that this project truly invests in the future of Siouxland.

“When you invest in this project, you’re investing into Siouxland, because we’re investing into children and children’s lives. So 85% of all brain development happens between the ages of zero and five years of age. We can make an impact,” said Robson.

The plan is to take childcare to new levels by providing evening care, as well as drop-in care. Those interested in supporting the project can find more information on the YMCA website. Those interested can also contact Rhonda Robson directly by email at Rrobson@nwsymca.org.

