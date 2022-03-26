Winds settle some Saturday with cooler temperatures sticking around over the weekend

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The sunshine returned to start our weekend here in the KTIV viewing area. Today looked beautiful outdoors but remained on the cooler side. Temperatures stayed in the 30s and 40s for many Siouxlanders this afternoon. The good news is we are finally seeing some relief from the strong winds that have been sweeping through the region. This afternoon it is still breezy with a northern wind continuing to move through the area between 5 and 15 miles per hour.

Tonight, expect more cloud cover to build in leaving us mostly cloudy overnight tonight. Lows will stay quite a bit below average near 20 degrees across the viewing area. The wind will continue to settle down overnight from the northeast between 5 and 10 miles per hour.

If you could copy and paste today into tomorrow that is what is looks to feel like outdoors. Sunday highs look to stay in the low to mid 40s under mostly sunny skies. The wind will be minimal tomorrow afternoon coming in from the northeast between 5 and 10 miles per hour. By tomorrow afternoon the winds will shift to a slightly warmer southeastern wind.

We look to warm back up into the 50s looking towards our work week with more rain chances on the way as well.

