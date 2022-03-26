Women’s March Madness: Iowa State takes on Creighton Bluejays

GREENSBORO, N.C. (KTIV) - The 3rd seed Iowa State Cyclones took on the ten seed Creighton Bluejays in the NCAA D1 Women’s Basketball Sweet 16.

Creighton is still the big Iowa killer, defeating Iowa State 76-68.

Iowa State’s Emily Ryan was the leading scorer of the game, picking up 22 points

Creighton moves on to play number 1 seed South Carolina in the Elite 8 matchup on Sunday March 27.

