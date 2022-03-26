Advertisement

Women’s March Madness: Iowa State takes on Creighton Bluejays

Iowa State played as hard as they could but couldn't overcome Creighton's lead, losing with a...
Iowa State played as hard as they could but couldn't overcome Creighton's lead, losing with a final of 76-68(Iowa State University)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GREENSBORO, N.C. (KTIV) - The 3rd seed Iowa State Cyclones took on the ten seed Creighton Bluejays in the NCAA D1 Women’s Basketball Sweet 16.

Creighton is still the big Iowa killer, defeating Iowa State 76-68.

Iowa State’s Emily Ryan was the leading scorer of the game, picking up 22 points

Creighton moves on to play number 1 seed South Carolina in the Elite 8 matchup on Sunday March 27.

