Another cloudy night in store for Siouxlanders with a bit of a warmup on the horizon

Tonight, expect mostly cloudy conditions to take over the region with overnight lows dipping...
Tonight, expect mostly cloudy conditions to take over the region with overnight lows dipping into the mid 20s.(KTIV)
By Hailey Barrus
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - We have stayed cool and calm to wrap up the weekend here in the KTIV viewing area. It was a cloudy start to our Sunday this morning, but we have seen a gradual clearing take place throughout the afternoon. We have struggled to warm up this afternoon as well with temperatures staying in the upper 30s and low 40s for most of Siouxland. The winds are very minimal this afternoon though, and more cloud cover looks to return early this evening.

Tonight, expect mostly cloudy conditions to take over the region with overnight lows dipping into the mid 20s.

To start our work week, highs will jump back into the mid 50s with a nice mix of sun and clouds throughout the day. The wind will pick back up however tomorrow afternoon from the southeast between 10 and 20 miles per hour. Gusts up to 30 miles per hour will be possible in the afternoon as well.

Cooler days and a few chances for rain return in the middle of the week. To find out more and get a complete look at our 10-day forecast be sure to tune in to News 4 at 10 this evening.

