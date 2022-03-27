Bandits dominate Sioux Empire 67-0, open season 2-0

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - After opening the game with a quick 21-0 lead, the Sioux City bandits did not hold back in their exhibition matchup with Sioux Empire in a blistering 67-0 win, and open their season 2-0.

Quarterback Lorenzo Brown went 6-6 on the day throwing for 87 yards and two touchdowns, while running back Kamal Cass ran in two scores and averaged 11.7 yards per carry on seven attempts. Five different Bandits scored in the victory

Bandits are back at it on Saturday, April 2nd at the Tyson Events Center when they will host Billings. Kick-off is set for 7:05 p.m.

