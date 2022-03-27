Convicted Sioux County sex abuser dies in prison

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KTIV) - An inmate, serving a 10-year prison sentence for sexual abuse, in Sioux County, Iowa, has died.

The Department of Corrections says 75-year-old Lloyd Schlumbohm, of Rock Valley, died last Wednesday evening, of natural causes at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

In March of 2018, Schlumbohm entered into a plea agreement with prosecutors to plead guilty to one count of Sexual Abuse in the 3rd-Degree involving a child that was 12 or 13-years-old at the time.

He was sentenced to 10-year maximum prison term, which began in April of 2018.

