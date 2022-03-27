Advertisement

Muskies hault Stampede to extend win streak to SIX

Muskies defeat Stampede
Muskies defeat Stampede(KTIV)
By Austin Tanner
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 9:58 PM CDT
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - After a quick 2-0 lead in the first period, the Muskies did not look back as they would go on to defeat their rival from Sioux Falls 5-2. Nick Pierre puts two goals away for the Muskies, Charlie Schoen scores one and tallies an assist in the victory.

Muskies are back in action on Friday, April 1st when they host Lincoln at the Tyson Events Center

