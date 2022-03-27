RAGBRAI reveals full route map

Iowa (KTIV) - Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa has revealed which towns they will pass through and meet Sunday.

RAGBRAI revealed that the path starts in Sergeant Bluff and ends in Lansing in January. They reveal that this route 462 miles with 12,945 feet of climb.

The route includes a stop in Anthon and will pass through Bronson and Battle Creek on the 1st Day. The 2nd day, the riders will visit Newell and pass through towns like Galva, Schaller, Nemaha, and Fonda.

To view the full route and see more details, you can follow this link to the RAGBRAI website.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.