Advertisement

RAGBRAI reveals full route map

RAGBRAI will begin in Sergeant Bluff and end in Lansing
RAGBRAI will begin in Sergeant Bluff and end in Lansing(RAGBRAI)
By Nathan Bauman
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Iowa (KTIV) - Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa has revealed which towns they will pass through and meet Sunday.

RAGBRAI revealed that the path starts in Sergeant Bluff and ends in Lansing in January. They reveal that this route 462 miles with 12,945 feet of climb.

The route includes a stop in Anthon and will pass through Bronson and Battle Creek on the 1st Day. The 2nd day, the riders will visit Newell and pass through towns like Galva, Schaller, Nemaha, and Fonda.

To view the full route and see more details, you can follow this link to the RAGBRAI website.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandi Smith
Sioux City woman accused of stealing over $60,000 from local company
One person has died in a grain bin accident in Williamsburg Friday morning.
Crews find man dead under 10 feet of corn in Iowa grain bin
Standoff in Grand Island, Nebraska lasts hours on Friday
Nebraska authorities rescue hostage, capture escaped inmate
Congressman Jeff Fortenberry speaking to the media after being found guilty on all three charges.
Fortenberry resigning after jury convicts on all three charges
Dancers perform their group routine at the FLY National Dance Competition in Sioux City
FLY National Dance Competition stops in Sioux City as part of its 2022 national tour

Latest News

Lloyd Schlumbohm
Convicted Sioux County sex abuser dies in prison
NDA reports fourth case of Bird Flu in the state in Holt County, Nebraska
Vermillion raises money for Special Olympics with Polar Plunge
FLY National Dance Competition comes to Sioux City