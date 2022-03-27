Advertisement

Vermillion raises money for Special Olympics with Polar Plunge

The 2022 Vermillion Polar Plunge helped raise over $20,000 for local Special Olympics.
By Nick Reis
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Locals in Vermillion, South Dakota cooled off for a cause Saturday afternoon at the town’s annual Polar Plunge.

The plunge has been held in Vermillion for more 13 years at the Old Lumber Company Grill and Bar. It brought in a huge crowd of locals and USD students.

People who donate $100 get the chance to jump into the freezing pool and conquer the cold. Proceeds from the plunge go to South Dakota Special Olympics.

The amount raised this year was almost as impressive as the USD women’s basketball season.

“You know, considering that USD’s competing in the Sweet 16 today, we were still able to raise over $22,000 for Special Olympics South Dakota, have a huge showing of people and support,” said Jon Cole, Regional Coordinator for the Law Enforcement Torch Run. “So again, thanks to the citizens and the sponsors for it, and go ‘Yotes!”

The event was organized by the Law Enforcement Torch Run, a nationwide foundation made up of current and former law enforcement officers, who hold various events to raise money for the Special Olympics.

Along with the plunge in Vermillion, the foundation puts on four other Polar Plunges in South Dakota, as well as hundreds of others across the country. Each one helps support local Special Olympics in its respective area.

