Advertisement

WATCH: Surprise from Georgia elementary school students brings Ukrainian custodian to tears

By CNN
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON, Ga. (CNN) – Some elementary school students near Atlanta surprised their beloved custodian. The custodian is from Ukraine.

Lana Gashenko is a U.S. citizen and has worked at Oak Hill Elementary school for 21 years. However, she has dozens of family members in Ukraine.

In a show of support for her and her family during the Ukrainian conflict with Russia, students at the school drew sunflowers for her. The sunflower is a symbol of hope in Ukraine.

They also put up a blue and yellow Ukrainian flag with the message “We love you, Mrs. Lana.”

Gashenko said when she saw what the children had done for her, she started crying.

In another area of the school, there was a large sign with a rainbow that included the names of Gashenko’s family members in Ukraine.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandi Smith
Sioux City woman accused of stealing over $60,000 from local company
One person has died in a grain bin accident in Williamsburg Friday morning.
Crews find man dead under 10 feet of corn in Iowa grain bin
Standoff in Grand Island, Nebraska lasts hours on Friday
Nebraska authorities rescue hostage, capture escaped inmate
Congressman Jeff Fortenberry speaking to the media after being found guilty on all three charges.
Fortenberry resigning after jury convicts on all three charges
Dancers perform their group routine at the FLY National Dance Competition in Sioux City
FLY National Dance Competition stops in Sioux City as part of its 2022 national tour

Latest News

Ukraine has reclaimed several villages from Russian forces in a series of counterattacks.
Ukraine recalls several villages
Lloyd Schlumbohm
Convicted Sioux County sex abuser dies in prison
RAGBRAI will begin in Sergeant Bluff and end in Lansing
RAGBRAI reveals full route map
Georgia students decorated hallways in sunflowers for their beloved custodian from Ukraine.
VIDEO: Ukrainian custodian brought to tears by surprise from elementary school