Around Siouxland: Choose Ministry “Choose You, Choose Us”

By KTIV Staff
Updated: 14 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Choose Ministry is hosting an event to bring up hope.

The Choose You, Choose Us event is for women to understand that hope comes from faith. There will be things like shopping with local stores, inspirational stories, and even a concert with original pieces.

The Choose Ministry “Choose You, Choose Us” event takes place on Sunday April 3rd from 1-4 p.m. at the Mariott South Sioux City Riverfront in South Sioux City, Nebraska.

If you need additional information, you can visit their website here, or you can visit their Facebook page here.

