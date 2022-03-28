Advertisement

Biden to announce proposed budget, tax hike on wealthy expected

President Joe Biden speaks Monday in Washington, D.C. The president is announcing his budget...
President Joe Biden speaks Monday in Washington, D.C. The president is announcing his budget proposal on Monday.(Source: Pool/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 7:48 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Biden administration is expected to unveil a new minimum income tax for the ultra wealthy on Monday.

According to the White House, the plan is part of President Joe Biden’s budget proposal for fiscal year 2023.

The billionaire minimum income tax would require households with more than $100 million to pay a rate of least 20% on their full income.

Supporters said it would make sure that wealthiest Americans no longer pay a tax rate lower than teachers and firefighters.

Sources said the additional revenue could help fund green energy programs and lower the cost of prescription drugs ahead of the midterm elections.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lloyd Schlumbohm
Convicted Sioux County sex abuser dies in prison
RAGBRAI will begin in Sergeant Bluff and end in Lansing
RAGBRAI reveals full route map
Brandi Smith
Sioux City woman accused of stealing over $60,000 from local company
A shot of Benson's model of Memorial Stadium
Neligh-Oakdale student’s project captures hearts of the community & Nebraska football
Dancers perform their group routine at the FLY National Dance Competition in Sioux City
FLY National Dance Competition stops in Sioux City as part of its 2022 national tour

Latest News

Three people were injured after a car plowed into a Florida home.
3 injured after car plows into Florida home
Jada Pinkett Smith, from left, Willow Smith, Will Smith, Jaden Smith and Trey Smith arrive at...
Will Smith dances with family after Oscar win, shocking slap
A man holds fragments of a rocket launched by the Russian forces at night, a rocket crater...
Ukraine leader says he seeks peace ‘without delay’ in talks
Dog Walk Forecast: Halo & Romeo
Dog Walk Forecast: Halo & Romeo