Fire breaks out at house in Winnebago, NE

A home in Winnebago, Nebraska has been heavily damaged after a fire Monday.
A home in Winnebago, Nebraska has been heavily damaged after a fire Monday.
By KTIV Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Fire fighters from the Winnebago and Homer fire departments responded to a call of a structure fire Monday afternoon.

When crews arrived to the 1100 block of Thunder Way, they found a building fully engulfed.

The building was heavily damaged and appears to be a complete loss.

As of now, there is no additional information on how the fire started or if there were any injuries from the fire.

