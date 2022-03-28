Fire breaks out at house in Winnebago, NE

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Fire fighters from the Winnebago and Homer fire departments responded to a call of a structure fire Monday afternoon.

When crews arrived to the 1100 block of Thunder Way, they found a building fully engulfed.

The building was heavily damaged and appears to be a complete loss.

As of now, there is no additional information on how the fire started or if there were any injuries from the fire.

