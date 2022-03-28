Advertisement

Google issues warning for Chrome browser vulnerability

Google recently released the version 99.0.4844.84 emergency update for its billions of Chrome...
Google recently released the version 99.0.4844.84 emergency update for its billions of Chrome users worldwide.(Google via CNN Newsource)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - People using the Google Chrome browser should update as soon as possible to fix a dangerous vulnerability.

Google recently released the version 99.0.4844.84 emergency update for its billions of Chrome users worldwide.

Microsoft Edge also is affected by the security flaw, which was described as high severity. Edge uses the same Chromium open-source code from Google.

Microsoft has issued a patch.

Google said in its news release that access to details about the bug may be kept restricted until a majority of users are updated with a fix.

Users of either browser can click on the three dots menu in the upper right-hand corner, click “Help” and then “About” Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge. That will show whether there is an update available.

CNN reported other browsers could be open to the same exploit, including Samsung’s browser, Amazon Silk, Brave and Opera. Users should be on the lookout for updates.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to the report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lloyd Schlumbohm
Convicted Sioux County sex abuser dies in prison
RAGBRAI will begin in Sergeant Bluff and end in Lansing
RAGBRAI reveals full route map
Sheriff: Pickup vs pedestrian accident sends one person to the hospital
Brandi Smith
Sioux City woman accused of stealing over $60,000 from local company
Last Friday, one person died in a grain bin accident in eastern Iowa.
Officials ID man found dead in eastern Iowa grain bin

Latest News

Interstate 81 North near the Minersville exit, Foster Twp., Pa., was the scene of a...
3 killed in 50-vehicle pileup on snowy Pennsylvania highway
Will Smith, right, hits presenter Chris Rock on stage while presenting the award for best...
Academy condemns Will Smith’s actions, launches review
Peter Navarro, President Donald Trump’s trade adviser, and Dan Scavino, a White House...
Scavino, Navarro face contempt vote from Jan. 6 committee
A group of police officers gather on Ocean Drive and 8th Street in Miami Beach, Fla., Friday,...
Florida officials fight back against rowdy spring breakers
FILE - President Donald Trump arrives at the White House in Washington, on Dec. 31, 2020.
Judge: Trump likely committed crimes related to election