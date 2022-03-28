More breezy weather this week with some showers and storms possible Tuesday night

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - After having clearing Sunday night, clouds have moved back in early Monday and they will stick around through the morning hours.

Sunshine should break through the clouds in the afternoon and that will help to boost temperatures into the low 50s.

Winds will be increasing through the morning with 15 to 25 miles per hour for the afternoon out of the southeast.

The clouds invade again tonight and they will be with us for much of our Tuesday.

Despite that and another windy day, we will see our warmest highs of the week with many of us in the mid to upper 50s.

A front will arrive late Tuesday and give us the chance for showers and thunderstorms Tuesday night and some light rain and snow showers Wednesday.

More on exactly what to expect when through the day on News 4.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.