Advertisement

More breezy weather this week with some showers and storms possible Tuesday night

KTIV FutureTrack Wind Gusts 3/28/22
KTIV FutureTrack Wind Gusts 3/28/22(KTIV)
By Jaret Lansford
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 6:14 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - After having clearing Sunday night, clouds have moved back in early Monday and they will stick around through the morning hours.

Sunshine should break through the clouds in the afternoon and that will help to boost temperatures into the low 50s.

Winds will be increasing through the morning with 15 to 25 miles per hour for the afternoon out of the southeast.

The clouds invade again tonight and they will be with us for much of our Tuesday.

Despite that and another windy day, we will see our warmest highs of the week with many of us in the mid to upper 50s.

A front will arrive late Tuesday and give us the chance for showers and thunderstorms Tuesday night and some light rain and snow showers Wednesday.

More on exactly what to expect when through the day on News 4.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lloyd Schlumbohm
Convicted Sioux County sex abuser dies in prison
RAGBRAI will begin in Sergeant Bluff and end in Lansing
RAGBRAI reveals full route map
Brandi Smith
Sioux City woman accused of stealing over $60,000 from local company
Dancers perform their group routine at the FLY National Dance Competition in Sioux City
FLY National Dance Competition stops in Sioux City as part of its 2022 national tour
Standoff in Grand Island, Nebraska lasts hours on Friday
Nebraska authorities rescue hostage, capture escaped inmate

Latest News

Tonight, expect mostly cloudy conditions to take over the region with overnight lows dipping...
Another cloudy night in store for Siouxlanders with a bit of a warmup on the horizon
Tonight, expect more cloud cover to build in leaving us mostly cloudy overnight tonight. Lows...
Winds settle some Saturday with cooler temperatures sticking around over the weekend
Future Track
Winds to calm some for the weekend with temps a bit cool
KTIV FutureTrack Wind Gusts 3/25/22
Strong winds and high fire risk Friday put damper on the return of sunshine