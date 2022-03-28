Advertisement

SD Legislature sets interim summer study topics

The South Dakota legislature’s Executive Board set the topics that they will spend the summer looking into, with the intention of introducing legislation on the topics next legislative session.
South Dakota State Capitol (FILE)
South Dakota State Capitol (FILE)
By Austin Goss
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. - The South Dakota state legislature is set to take on a wide variety of topics to look into this summer during the interim.

The Executive Board approved three topics for lawmakers to look into this summer. Those topics are examining local jails and opportunities for collaboration with state correctional plans, juvenile justice, and property taxes.

The interim study looking into local jails was brought about by SCR 608. However, the topic of jails and prisons, and how they are funded in South Dakota has been at the forefront of conversations amongst state government officials for several months. The decision to examine juvenile justice was brought about by SB 198.

Lawmakers also suggested looking into rising property taxes across the state, and the way that counties come up with those tax figures, in response to substantial increases in assessment values in counties across the state.

Interim committees are typically made up of both House and Senate members, and are intended to offer lawmakers who serve on them insight into the topics they are studying, with the intention of bringing legislation relevant to the topic in the following legislative session. Topics that have been studied in past interim sessions include the mental health of first responders and workforce housing needs.

All state lawmakers will have the opportunity to weigh in on which interim study committees they would like to serve on, and those preferences will be reported back to the Executive Board, which will meet again prior to the start of summer.

