Sheriff: Pickup vs pedestrian accident sends one person to the hospital

ALTON, Iowa (KTIV) - A vehicle vs pedestrian crash in northwest Iowa sent one person to the hospital Monday morning.

The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office says at about 4:30 a.m. 21-year-old Marco Moreno of Orange City, Iowa, was walking along Highway 60, just north of Alton, when he was struck by a pickup. The sheriff’s office says the northbound pickup that struck Moreno was being driven by a Madison, Kansas resident, 24-year-old Matthew Shaklee.

Moreno was transported to a local hospital for his injuries. His current condition has not been released at this time.

The accident remains under investigation.

