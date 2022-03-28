Sheriff: Pickup vs pedestrian accident sends one person to the hospital
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ALTON, Iowa (KTIV) - A vehicle vs pedestrian crash in northwest Iowa sent one person to the hospital Monday morning.
The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office says at about 4:30 a.m. 21-year-old Marco Moreno of Orange City, Iowa, was walking along Highway 60, just north of Alton, when he was struck by a pickup. The sheriff’s office says the northbound pickup that struck Moreno was being driven by a Madison, Kansas resident, 24-year-old Matthew Shaklee.
Moreno was transported to a local hospital for his injuries. His current condition has not been released at this time.
The accident remains under investigation.
