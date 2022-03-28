Sioux County seeing increase in population, home prices

ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KTIV) - Census numbers show one northwest Iowa county is seeing some remarkable growth.

Sioux County was one of seven rural Iowa counties to record population growth since the 2010 census. From 2010 to 2020 the county grew from 33,704 people to 35,872 people. By comparison, most of the rural Iowa counties around Sioux County actually saw a decrease in population.

Local officials attribute the growth in population to quality of living and high-paying jobs.

But with all this growth, how much have home values increased?

A real estate agent in Sioux County says a two-bedroom home sold for about $150,000 in 2010. Nowadays, that home goes for over $200,000.

Orange City, the county seat of Sioux County, has experienced growth.

But the greatest increase in population is in Sioux Center where new home developments are on the rise. A local real estate agent says there’s a demand for both homeowners and renters that is outpacing the supply, driving up prices.

Put simply? More people want to live in Sioux County than there are houses to purchase.

“We have a list of people wanting homes. And actually, homes are actually selling above listing price still. So consequently, as long as that’s happening, I think our demand is going to be good,” said Cal Clevering, a real estate agent.

With more growth expected, county officials say they are hiring some additional staff, like a county attorney and an employee in the recorder’s office. Although they have seen a slight increase in crime, they are not worried about a strain on public resources.

“In terms of our law enforcement, we keep a close eye on that. But at this point, we’re not adding any, any new positions to that area, we have challenges just like every other business to fill open spots and keep people employed here, just because there’s just an overall lack of workers,” said Ryan Dokter, Sioux County Auditor.

In the end, a rise in population has many locals very happy, but they’re monitoring their resources.

