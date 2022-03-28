Advertisement

Some thunderstorms, rain, snow, and wind all possible for Siouxland through mid-week

Severe Weather Outlook(ktiv)
By Ron Demers
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Temperatures warmed up a little bit today compared to the weekend with highs in the 40s and 50s.

Clouds will be on the increase for tonight and as we become mostly cloudy lows will be in the low to mid 30s.

A storm system will be moving toward us on Tuesday and that could lead to some afternoon rain showers developing with highs mostly in the 50s across the region although southwestern Siouxland may even make it into the low 60s.

From Tuesday evening into early Tuesday night, some thunderstorms will become possible and there’s a marginal risk of a severe storm for the southeastern sections of Siouxland during that time.

As it gets colder by Wednesday morning, we could see a bit of light snow mix in with the rain and then we’ll see a continued chance of light rain and snow showers during the day Wednesday and it will be windy with highs near 40.

Some light snow could still be around Wednesday night as lows dip into the mid 20s with only light snow accumulation expected, mainly on grassy surfaces.

Thursday will then give us decreasing clouds with highs in the low to mid 40s.

Are there any more chances of seeing some moisture in our 10-day forecast?

I’ll take a look tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

