10-year-old SD boy that died saving sister posthumously awarded Carnegie Medal

(MGN Online)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A 10-year-old boy drowned while saving his 5-year-old sister from the same fate in the Big Sioux River on June 12, 2021

The Carnegie Hero Fund Commission awards the Carnegie Medal to individuals from throughout the United States and Canada who risk their lives to an extraordinary degree in saving or attempting to save the lives of others. The Carnegie Medal is considered North America’s highest civilian honor for heroism.

Reports indicate Ricky Lee Sneve of Hudson dove into the water after Chevelle Sneve stepped or fell into water that was 3 feet deep. He pushed Chevelle back toward the bank where she could exit the water to safety, but, in doing so, Ricky entered an area of the river where an undertow flowed into water 12 feet deep.

Three boys and Ricky’s stepfather entered the water to help Ricky, but two of the boys immediately struggled in the water and the stepfather and the oldest boy helped them back to the bank. By then Ricky had been carried about 50 feet from the bank, and he submerged, officials say.

The sheriff’s department divers recovered Ricky’s body about 75 feet downriver from the point where he was last seen, in about 12 feet of water. He had drowned.

