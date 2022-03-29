Advertisement

2 Yankton inmates placed on escape status

Gaige McCune, left, and Anthony McDonald, right, have been placed on escape status by South...
Gaige McCune, left, and Anthony McDonald, right, have been placed on escape status by South Dakota authorities(South Dakota Department of Corrections)
By Dean Welte
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
YANKTON, S.D. (KTIV) - Two minimum-security state prison inmates have been placed on escape status.

The South Dakota Department of Corrections says Gaige McCune, 25, and Anthony McDonald, 21, left their work release jobsite in Yankton without authorization on March 29. Authorities say they did not return to the Yankton Community Work Center at the appointed time.

McCune is described as a 5′7″ tall white male, weighs about 190 pounds, and has brown hair and hazel eyes. McCune is serving a sentence for second-degree burglary out of Brown County.

McDonald is described as a 6′ tall white male, weighing 165 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. McDonald is serving sentences for multiple charges, including third-degree burglary and possession of a controlled substance.

The Department of Corrections says failure to return to custody following an assignment or temporary leave granted for a specific purpose or limited period constitutes second-degree escape, a Class 5 felony punishable by up to 5 years in prison.

If you see McCune or McDonald or know their whereabouts, contact local law enforcement.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

