Around Siouxland: Bishop Heelan Field of Dreams Auction

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Bishop Heelan is hosting an auction to raise funds.

The 42nd Annual Bishop Heelan Auction will have a Field of Dreams theme. You can auction on items like gift cards to local restaurants, Chicago Cubs tickets, and an all inclusive stay at the Hard Rock in Sioux City.

The Bishop Heelan Field of Dreams Auction takes place Wednesday, April 6 beginning at 5 p.m. at the Bishop Heelan O’Gorman Fieldhouse.

For any additional information, you can visit a website that can let you auction on items here.

