Advertisement

Around Siouxland: Bishop Heelan Field of Dreams Auction

By KTIV Staff
Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Bishop Heelan is hosting an auction to raise funds.

The 42nd Annual Bishop Heelan Auction will have a Field of Dreams theme. You can auction on items like gift cards to local restaurants, Chicago Cubs tickets, and an all inclusive stay at the Hard Rock in Sioux City.

The Bishop Heelan Field of Dreams Auction takes place Wednesday, April 6 beginning at 5 p.m. at the Bishop Heelan O’Gorman Fieldhouse.

For any additional information, you can visit a website that can let you auction on items here.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff: Pickup vs pedestrian accident sends one person to the hospital
Google recently released the version 99.0.4844.84 emergency update for its billions of Chrome...
Google issues warning for Chrome browser vulnerability
Last Friday, one person died in a grain bin accident in eastern Iowa.
Officials ID man found dead in eastern Iowa grain bin
RAGBRAI will begin in Sergeant Bluff and end in Lansing
RAGBRAI reveals full route map
Lloyd Schlumbohm
Convicted Sioux County sex abuser dies in prison

Latest News

Around Siouxland: Choose Ministry “Choose You, Choose Us”
Around Siouxland: Choose Ministry “Choose You, Choose Us”
Around Siouxland: Le Mars Community Theatre “Laughter on the 23rd Floor”
Around Siouxland: Le Mars Community Theatre "Laughter on the 23rd Floor"
Around Siouxland: Abu Bekr Shriners Shrine Circus
Around Siouxland: Abu Bekr Shriners Shrine Circus
Around Siouxland: ISU Extension and Outreach Siouxland Garden Show
Around Siouxland: ISU Extension and Outreach Siouxland Garden Show