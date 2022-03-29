Candidate objection in Iowa Senate District 3 denied by election board

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) - Iowans will retain two candidates on their primary ballots after hearings over their eligibility in Des Moines Tuesday.

Anthony LaBruna, a former White House staffer under former President Donald Trump, will remain on the ballot for Iowa State Senate District 3 after an unsuccessful challenge to his residency.

His Republican primary opponent, Lynn Evans, brought a challenge before an Iowa election board that LaBruna wasn’t an Iowa resident in time to file for the primary election. Evans says the challenge wasn’t politically motivated.

The election board, comprised of Iowa’s attorney general, secretary of state and state auditor unanimously voted to deny the objection.

LaBruna presented his tax return and concealed carry permit to the board. That ultimately swayed them, though Evans’ allegation that LaBruna worked in other states was true.

Attorney General Tom Miller was sitting on the panel that heard Evans’ objection, but his own candidacy was challenged in the first hearing of the day. After several close votes, Miller will remain on the ballot.

Ultimately the board ruled college-aged electors who signed Miller’s candidacy petition were legal even though they weren’t registered to vote in the county they now live. The board ruled that doesn’t matter because the electors could change their registration to the new county prior to the election.

After some signatures were struck by the panel, Miller survived with only one extra signature.

