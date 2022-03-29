Front brings varying temperatures, a few thunderstorms and rain and snow showers to Siouxland

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Tuesday is off to a warmer start than what we had on Monday with 30s early on.

There are some similarities, though, including increasing cloud cover.

Our day will have some peeks of sunshine but more cloud cover than not.

A warm front will be lifting into the area and it will result in differing temperatures through the area.

Northern Siouxland will top out in the upper 40s while places near Omaha will end up in the low 60s.

Everyone will have a southeast wind at 15 to 25 miles per hour.

By the evening, we will have a chance to bring a thunderstorm or two into the area, especially to the southeast of Sioux City.

These storms may contain some hail and gusty winds with the peak window for those storms between 6 PM and midnight.

We will transition to rain and snow showers overnight which will last into our Wednesday.

More on what to expect from this system through the day on News 4.

