Nearly 1.5M more Iowa birds being killed because of bird flu

By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Nearly 1.5 million more chickens and turkeys are being slaughtered after Iowa agriculture officials confirmed two more cases of bird flu.

Most of those birds are on an egg-laying farm in Guthrie County in central Iowa. About 28,000 of them are turkeys that were being raised on a farm in Hamilton County.

The state agriculture department said officials are in the process of depopulating both flocks to help limit the spread of avian influenza.

More than 15 million chickens and turkeys nationwide have been killed this year because of the ongoing outbreak of the highly contagious disease.

