Sioux City police: One person sent to hospital after shooting near 16th & Jackson Streets

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Police are investigating a shots fired call reported Tuesday morning in Sioux City.

Officers responded to the area of 16th and Jackson Street a little before 10 a.m. for a possible shooting. The Sioux City Police Department has confirmed to KTIV that there was one victim found in that area, who is being sent to the hospital at this time.

This is a Developing Story. We’ll update this article as more information becomes available.

