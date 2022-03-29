Advertisement

Sioux City police: One person sent to hospital after shooting near 16th & Jackson Streets

MGN
MGN(Staff)
By Dean Welte
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Police are investigating a shots fired call reported Tuesday morning in Sioux City.

Officers responded to the area of 16th and Jackson Street a little before 10 a.m. for a possible shooting. The Sioux City Police Department has confirmed to KTIV that there was one victim found in that area, who is being sent to the hospital at this time.

This is a Developing Story. We’ll update this article as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff: Pickup vs pedestrian accident sends one person to the hospital
Google recently released the version 99.0.4844.84 emergency update for its billions of Chrome...
Google issues warning for Chrome browser vulnerability
Last Friday, one person died in a grain bin accident in eastern Iowa.
Officials ID man found dead in eastern Iowa grain bin
RAGBRAI will begin in Sergeant Bluff and end in Lansing
RAGBRAI reveals full route map
Lloyd Schlumbohm
Convicted Sioux County sex abuser dies in prison

Latest News

UPDATE: 2024 Olympic Swim Trials officially leaving Omaha
Gaige McCune, left, and Anthony McDonald, right, have been placed on escape status by South...
2 Yankton inmates placed on escape status
Spencer man dies after crash in Sioux County, IA
Dog Walk Forecast: Rooster J. Cogburn
Dog Walk Forecast: Rooster J. Cogburn