Spencer man dies after crash in Sioux County, IA

HULL, Iowa (KTIV) - A Spencer, Iowa, man has died in an accident near Hull, Iowa, Monday afternoon.

Iowa State Patrol investigators say 43-year-old Jeffrey Verhoef’s truck was stopped on Highway 18, east of Hull, waiting to turn south into Indian Avenue. That’s when investigators say 71-year-old Curtis Brownmiller’s car rear-ended VerHoef’s truck as it started to turn.

Brownmiller’s car ended up in a nearby field. He didn’t survive.

