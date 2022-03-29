Strong thunderstorms possible this evening into early tonight before snow mixes in

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - We saw a mixture of sun and clouds today as warmer air started to move into Siouxland.

That warmth is moving into our area ahead of a storm system that will bring us changes in our weather.

The first changes will include a chance of thunderstorms developing this evening, especially after 6 pm, across the KTIV viewing area.

The biggest threat with these storms will be some hail up to 1 inch in diameter although gusty winds and an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out.

Once these storms form, they will move to the northeast and probably be out of the viewing area by midnight.

After the storms move out, showers will remain possible for the rest of the night and then snow will start to mix in as temperatures cool to lows in the low 30s.

Wednesday is going to give us a combination of light rain and snow throughout much of the day and it will be windy and cold with highs in the upper 30s to near 40 with the wind gusting over 40 miles per hour at times.

We’ll still have a chance of some light snow lingering into Wednesday night as lows dip into the mid 20s.

Thursday will give us clearing skies although it stays cool and breezy with highs only in the low 40s.

A few light rain showers could come our way Friday afternoon with maybe a mix of light rain and snow Friday night as highs reach closer to 50 degrees during the day.

Saturday is looking drier again with highs in the mid 50s.

