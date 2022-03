DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Singer-songwriter Alanis Morissette is coming to the 2022 Iowa State Fair.

Organizers with the fair announced the seven time Grammy Award winner will perform with Morgan Wade at 8 p.m. on August 15.

Tickets will cost $45-95 and will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

See the full grandstand lineup here.

