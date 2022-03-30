Around Siouxland: ISU Extension and Outreach Siouxland Garden Show

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Iowa State University Extension and Outreach is hosting classes for gardeners.

The Siouxland Garden Show is an event to be around everything gardening. You can do things like attend gardening seminars, enter in raffles, and you can bring your kids to let them play in a kids zone.

ISU Extension and Outreach Siouxland Garden Show will take place April 1st and 2nd at the South Sioux City Mariott Riverfront in South Sioux City, Nebraska.

If you need any additional information, you can visit the garden show website here.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.