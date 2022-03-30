Advertisement

COVID-19 is in a lull, but local health department expects another wave

Tyler Brock, an official with the Siouxland District Health Department, spoke with KTIV News 4...
Tyler Brock, an official with the Siouxland District Health Department, spoke with KTIV News 4 on Wednesday.(KTIV)
By Matt Hoffmann
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - COVID-19 appears to be in a lull in Siouxland, but the Siouxland District Health Department expects another wave to reach our area at some point.

According to data released by the Iowa Department of Public Health, just six people reported positive tests in Woodbury County in the last seven days. In Siouxland, Pocahontas County has the highest positivity rate over the last week.

Testing numbers don’t include home tests, which aren’t normally reported to government agencies.

Woodbury County has just over 52% of eligible residents vaccinated, while Buena Vista County leads Siouxland with just over 67%.

Still, Siouxland District Health believes COVID-19 will be back with some force.

“I think we need to be realistic about that. But at the same time we’ve done this now, you know, everybody has made their way through multiple stages of COVID,” said Tyler Brock, deputy director at the health department.

In southeast South Dakota, Clay County has the most people currently in the hospital with 43 hospitalized. In northeast Nebraska, Pierce County has experienced the most positive cases in the last 14 days with 28 cases.

