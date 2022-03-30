Creighton & South Dakota play exhibition in free will fundraiser for Brad Pautsch

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It’s not often you see a college volleyball game in the spring. But, when the South Dakota Coyotes and Creighton Blue Jays call you up asking to use your gym for an exhibition you figure out a way to make it happen and Bishop Heelan did just that.

The exhibition was also a freewill donation fundraiser for KTIV Sports Director Brad Pautsch, something Athletic Director Jay Wright was happy to put on.

“We got the opportunity to get this game and just thought this would be a great way to give back and help somebody who has given a ton to all of Siouxland and every body who participates in high school athletics runs high school athletics officials players you name it,” said Jay Wright Bishop Heelan Athletic Director he’s just done so much to promote the high school kid in this area so this is just a small way we can give back for his fight.”

And if you were wondering Creighton ended up winning the match 3 games to 1.

