Advertisement

Iowa House passes bill requiring school to post curriculum online for parent review

The Iowa House voted 60-36 in favor of passing HF2577, which would make Iowa public schools and...
The Iowa House voted 60-36 in favor of passing HF2577, which would make Iowa public schools and charter schools have to post their curriculum and books online for parents to see and review.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 10:02 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa House voted 60-36 in favor of passing HF2577, which would make Iowa public schools and charter schools have to post their curriculum and books online for parents to see and review.

Schools such as Linn-Mar, have argued that the impact of the legislation would “drastically limit the ability of educators to adapt and meet the individualized needs of their students” if passed.

With this bill, parents would be able to review any instructional materials and request that their students opt out of certain materials.

If any of the school’s materials change, teachers would be required to update the information online by the end of the school week. Violating the law’s transparency requirements could lead to fines between $500 and $5,000.

The bill now goes to the senate.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sioux City police found a 16-year-old with multiple gunshot wounds at the corner of 16th Street...
Sioux City police: Teenager sent to hospital after shooting, suspect still at large
Firefighters rescued a man engulfed up to his neck in a grain bin.
Man ‘engulfed up to his neck’ in grain bin before being rescued
Baby Truett Lee Banks was taken to CarolinaEast after being born at a Handy Mart gas station
Family says they were turned away from hospital, baby born at gas station
Parole commissioners decided Frederick Woods, 70, no longer is a danger to the public after...
Man who kidnapped and buried a bus full of children alive in 1976 recommended for parole
Spencer man dies after crash in Sioux County, IA

Latest News

Rising prices negatively affecting food trucks
People in Des Moines are calling for an end to gun violence following last week's deadly...
4 more teens charged in killing outside Des Moines school
Police sirens
One person has died following an accident north of Hull, Iowa
Dog Walk Forecast: Heidi
Dog Walk Forecast: Heidi
Alanis Morissette (Photo Courtesy: CNN VAN)
Alanis Morissette to perform at 2022 Iowa State Fair