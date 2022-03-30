LIVE: Nebraska announcing statewide program to support Ukraine

LINCOLN, Neb. (KTIV) - Nebraska officials are announcing support for Ukraine.

Gov. Pete Ricketts will be joined Wednesday afternoon by representatives from the Nebraska Military Department, State Patrol, and the Department of Transportation.

Earlier on Wednesday, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds made a similar announcement in Iowa. In addition to providing equipment, the state “stands ready” to accept Ukrainian refugees, the governor said.

