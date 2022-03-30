Moose seen wandering around northwest Iowa dies

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A moose Siouxlanders have been seeing around northwest Iowa lately has died.

Iowa Department of Natural Resources wildlife biologist Doug Chafa confirms the moose was found dead Tuesday morning in a farm field north of Sioux City.

Chafa said the cow-moose died of natural causes linked to aspirational pneumonia.

DNR Veterinarian Rachael Ruden is conducting more tests to see if they can learn more about how the moose died.

Chafa said the moose population in North Dakota’s Red River and Turtle Mountain area is increasing and more moose are wandering away from the herds. This is the furthest south a moose has ever wandered, according to the DNR’s records.

