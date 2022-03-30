Advertisement

Nebraska Department of Transportation unveils winners of snowplow naming contest

WOWT 6 News Live at 6:30
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 7:33 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Several snowplows receive new names from elementary school students.

The Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) says 17 snowplows have gotten new names from more than 300 winning submissions that came from elementary schools around the state.

The new names include Blizzard of Oz, Darth Blader, Snowbuster, Snow Big Red, Snow-tal Annihilation, and Ice Breaker 2000.

Once the plows get their names and are deployed, they will be trackable in real-time online.

NDOT plans to have another plow naming contest next year.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sioux City police found a 16-year-old with multiple gunshot wounds at the corner of 16th Street...
Sioux City police: Teenager sent to hospital after shooting, suspect still at large
Firefighters rescued a man engulfed up to his neck in a grain bin.
Man ‘engulfed up to his neck’ in grain bin before being rescued
Baby Truett Lee Banks was taken to CarolinaEast after being born at a Handy Mart gas station
Family says they were turned away from hospital, baby born at gas station
Parole commissioners decided Frederick Woods, 70, no longer is a danger to the public after...
Man who kidnapped and buried a bus full of children alive in 1976 recommended for parole
Spencer man dies after crash in Sioux County, IA

Latest News

Rising prices negatively affecting food trucks
People in Des Moines are calling for an end to gun violence following last week's deadly...
4 more teens charged in killing outside Des Moines school
Police sirens
One person has died following an accident north of Hull, Iowa
Dog Walk Forecast: Heidi
Dog Walk Forecast: Heidi
Alanis Morissette (Photo Courtesy: CNN VAN)
Alanis Morissette to perform at 2022 Iowa State Fair