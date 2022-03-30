Advertisement

One person has died following an accident north of Hull, Iowa

Police sirens
Police sirens(WSMV)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 8:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HULL, Iowa (KTIV) - On Tuesday, March 29, around 6:30PM, the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office investigated a motor vehicle accident that occurred on 290th Street, north of Hull, Iowa.

Noah Salentiny, 22, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, was driving eastbound on 290th Street. Jillian Meyer, 31, of Boyden, Iowa, was driving westbound. Salentiny began turning left toward a residential driveway and the two struck in the westbound lane. After the accident, Salentiny’s vehicle entered the north ditch and rolled.

Salentiny was transported by the Hull Ambulance to Hegg Health Center in Rock Valley, Iowa, where he died as a result of his injuries. Meyer was transported by private vehicle to Sioux Center Health for treatment of minor injuries.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Hull Fire Department and Hull Ambulance. The sheriff’s office technical accident investigator assisted in the investigation.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sioux City police found a 16-year-old with multiple gunshot wounds at the corner of 16th Street...
Sioux City police: Teenager sent to hospital after shooting, suspect still at large
Firefighters rescued a man engulfed up to his neck in a grain bin.
Man ‘engulfed up to his neck’ in grain bin before being rescued
Parole commissioners decided Frederick Woods, 70, no longer is a danger to the public after...
Man who kidnapped and buried a bus full of children alive in 1976 recommended for parole
Baby Truett Lee Banks was taken to CarolinaEast after being born at a Handy Mart gas station
Family says they were turned away from hospital, baby born at gas station
Spencer man dies after crash in Sioux County, IA

Latest News

Dog Walk Forecast: Heidi
Dog Walk Forecast: Heidi
Candidate objection in Iowa Senate District 3 denied by election board
Future Track
Strong thunderstorms possible this evening into early tonight before snow mixes in
Vietnam Veterans honored on National Vietnam War Veterans Day