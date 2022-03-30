One person has died following an accident north of Hull, Iowa

HULL, Iowa (KTIV) - On Tuesday, March 29, around 6:30PM, the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office investigated a motor vehicle accident that occurred on 290th Street, north of Hull, Iowa.

Noah Salentiny, 22, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, was driving eastbound on 290th Street. Jillian Meyer, 31, of Boyden, Iowa, was driving westbound. Salentiny began turning left toward a residential driveway and the two struck in the westbound lane. After the accident, Salentiny’s vehicle entered the north ditch and rolled.

Salentiny was transported by the Hull Ambulance to Hegg Health Center in Rock Valley, Iowa, where he died as a result of his injuries. Meyer was transported by private vehicle to Sioux Center Health for treatment of minor injuries.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Hull Fire Department and Hull Ambulance. The sheriff’s office technical accident investigator assisted in the investigation.

