Rain and snow showers through our Wednesday with plenty of wind

By Jaret Lansford
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 6:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
**Winter Weather Advisory for Cedar County through 10 AM Wednesday**

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Rain and snow showers will be winding their way through the area today.

This will mostly be an inconvenience as the blustery winds will make for a pretty raw day.

Temperatures will struggle to go up with highs near 40 degrees.

In the evening hours, the snow may get a little bit heavier and result in some of that snow briefly sticking in northwest Iowa.

The snow should wrap up overnight though the wind will continue into our Thursday.

More on the conditions and how the rest of the week looks through the day on News 4.

