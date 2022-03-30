Rising prices negatively affecting food trucks

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Americans across the country continue to feel the pain at the pump, and one industry that’s been hit the hardest is food trucks. They use a lot of gas.

“You know, we have generators that run on gas, and not only that, they run on high-octane gas which costs more than regular gas,” said Erik Munoz, owner and operator of the Brightside Café Food Truck.

But high gas prices aren’t the only factor.

“We also have to have propane gas for our grills and all of our equipment, which also has increased in price, as well as all the food costs have increased in price,” said Munoz.

Food costs have increased across the board, with meat being the biggest culprit. The menus of many food trucks feature meat-based dishes.

“Brisket is up about three times what it normally is,” said Keith Kempers, owner and operator of the Boss Hog Barbecue truck. “Pork’s up, and all the napkins, plates, you know, anything that goes along with food products has skyrocketed.”

To try and make up for rising costs, many food trucks have raised menu prices. That’s something the owners aren’t happy about.

“The big corporations, they’re going to make money no matter what,” said Kempers. “And that’s why, you know, they’re never going to lose. So they pass it on to us, and then we have to pass it on to consumers, which I hate to do. You know, it’s pretty soon they’re not going to come eat.”

Menu price increases for food trucks like Boss Hog, Brightside and Taqueria El Buen Gusto have ranged from 25-cents to a dollar on some meat-heavy items. While regular customers have been supportive, many trucks have noticed traffic drop. Some trucks have even had to cut back how often they operate as a result.

“We’ve cut back on a lot of events,” said Kempers. “We’re just down to 2. We were open 19 days serving, and now we’re down to 7.”

However, with the continued support of the Siouxland community, food truck owners are hopeful they’ll be able to continue serving and better times are ahead.

