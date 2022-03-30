State releases Ravnsborg impeachment investigative reports

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Officials have released a trove of files and reports used by the legislative committee considering the impeachment of South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg.

The House Select Committee recommended against Ravnsborg’s impeachment for his role in a fatal crash following their final meeting Monday. Investigative materials related to the crash were designated to be released at the same time, but the state did not release the files until Wednesday.

The materials include dozens of reports, files, interviews, and other information lawmakers on the committee based their decision on.

Dakota News Now is analyzing the data from the report. You can see all the documents on the Legislative Research Council’s website.

South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg. ((NBC News))

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.