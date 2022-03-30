U.S. Navy budget proposal would decommission U.S.S. Sioux City, 23 other ships

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KTIV) - A U.S. Navy spokesperson has confirmed to KTIV the Navy wants to decommission the Littoral Combat Ship U.S.S. Sioux City and eight other LCS.

The move to take the U.S.S. Sioux City out of service permanently is part of cost-cutting measures included in the Navy’s budget request for fiscal year 2023. If the Navy’s request to decommission the U.S.S. Sioux City, and 23 other vessels, isn’t altered they’ll be removed from service by the end of fiscal year 2027.

In all, the Navy wants to decommission 24 ships to save $3.6 billion over the next five years. “

We are taking that in consideration a lot of the things that you just mentioned and it’s a hard thing to make a decision to decommission ships but what we are looking at is what offers the best capability against the threats that we are facing,” said Meredith Berger, Acting Under Secretary Of The Navy.

Since the LCS was introduced, CNBC reports the model was plagued by an engine issue that related to the combining gear, a piece of machinery that ensures that the multiple engines on the ship can function together.

“And as we look across LCS, this is a place where we have identified that there are real costs, especially for the freedom class to be able to make some of the repairs that are needed on those as we measure that against what is the best contribution to the capabilities that we need,” said Berger.

The move comes as the Navy moves anti-submarine warfare missions from the LCS to the new Constellation-class frigate, which the Navy wants to invest $1.2-billion in.

The move also saves millions in support costs for the LCS.

“Roughly $50 million a year support cost for these vessels and an opportunity to reinvest $1.8 billion when this ASW (anti-submarine warfare) mission sets going to be taken up by the frigate of which we’re buying the fourth of the line in this budget request,” said RADM John Gumbleton, Navy Deputy Assistant Secretary for Budget.

Of the 24 ships the Navy has outlined for decommissioning in its fiscal year 2023 budget request, 16 are early in their service. The U.S.S. Sioux City was commissioned in November of 2018. Even if the Sioux City is the last of the nine LCS the Navy decommissions by the end of fiscal year 2027, it will only have served for eight and a half years. That’s not even one-third of its expected 30-year service life.

Also slated for decommissioning is the U.S.S. Wichita, which was commissioned in January of 2019. The U.S.S. Billings is also on the Navy’s list. It was commissioned in August of 2019. The U.S.S. Indianapolis would also be decommissioned if the Navy’s budget request is approved. It was commissioned in October of 2019. The U.S.S. St. Louis was commissioned in August of 2020. It’s just 19-months into its naval service.

The decommissioning plan isn’t a “done deal”. Navy officials say to retire these newer ships the Navy would have to ask Congress for a waiver.

“Sometimes Congress opines that they don’t want us to decom a ship and generally we work with the committees to restore value to, for example, our personnel and ops and maintenance lines to sustain those ships,” said Gumbleton.

It was just 10-years ago, in February of 2012, that the Navy announced its newest littoral combat ship would bear the name “Sioux City.” Work officially began in February of 2014 with the keel-laying ceremony, at a shipyard in northern Wisconsin. Over the next two years, workers, at Marinette Marine, would add 71 “modules” to the ship. Nearly two years later, on January 30th, 2016, another milestone. The christening... a ceremonial breaking of a champagne bottle on the ship’s bow. That was followed by the ship’s launch, into the Menominee River, in front of hundreds of spectators at the northern Wisconsin shipyard. Finally, in November of 2018, the U.S.S. Sioux City entered its service with the Navy when it was commissioned at the U.S. Naval Academy, in Annapolis, Maryland. No other ship had ever been commissioned at the Naval Academy.

The U.S.S. Sioux City is 378 feet long. With a price tag of $362 million, the ship cost a little less than a million dollars per foot. The ship weighs 3.500 metric tons. When you do the math, that’s nearly 8-million pounds. The U.S.S. Sioux City can still reach a top speed of 45-knots, or 52 miles per hour. When deployed, the U.S.S. Sioux City can carry up to 95 crew members.

