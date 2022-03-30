‘Vietnam veterans are a brotherhood, and they’ll stay a brotherhood’ - Siouxland Freedom Park honors Vietnam veterans with dinner

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Nebraska (KTIV) - March 29 is National Vietnam War Veterans Day, so Siouxland Freedom Park hosted a dinner on Tuesday night for Vietnam War veterans and their families.

The event included a free roast beef dinner for all veterans, as well as a invocation ceremony to remember the events of the Vietnam War.

It was a day for Vietnam veterans to be honored for their service, and to spend time together with those who have shared the experience.

“It’s appropriate for us, on their day, to welcome them, feed them, let them commune with their brothers and sisters, and just relax,” said Mike Newhouse, Siouxland Freedom Park President.

Hundreds of Vietnam veterans, as well as veterans of several military branches gathered to share a roast beef dinner with family, friends, and the community.

They spent time with their brothers, remembering their experiences, and remembering those who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.

“I lost some of my troops that I commanded over there. They’re on this wall out here, and on the wall in D.C. I pay homage to them all the time. They deserve it,” said Wayne Thieman, United States Marine Crops veteran.

The veterans received support from all members of the military family, whether they served in Vietnam or not.

“Well it makes me feel good that people are finally realizing that the Vietnam veterans weren’t really received very well when they came home. So it’s nice to see them getting recognition again,” said William Flory, United States Coast Guard veteran.

For every single Vietnam veteran in attendance, it was a time to look around the room and know it’s a brotherhood like no other.

“We never got a homecoming, but we’ve taken it upon ourselves to gather, it’s called a brotherhood. Vietnam veterans are a brotherhood, and they’ll stay a brotherhood,” said Thieman.

