West High School geophysics class visits Sioux City Career Academy for interest project

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Students at West High School just wrapped up a project learning about different professions that use science and math, and on Wednesday, they got to meet some professionals to inspire them for the future.

The project gave the freshman students in geophysics class a chance to research professions that use science and math daily in their jobs.

It was a chance for the students to see that the topics they learn in class are essential to some career paths.

“Some of the details were, we kind of had to think about, like what they do on a daily basis, you know, the pay, just kind of basic details and stuff. We’re supposed to do an extra detail, we actually interviewed a police officer and a forensic scientist,” said Verin Vanginkel, West High School freshman.

The topics the students learned about in class have sparked an interest in some career paths they might consider for the future.

“We’ve been learning about, like astronomy and stuff. And that really interests me. It’s like study of space and stuff. And I think that’s really interesting. And they study like, how it helps us today, which I like,” said Lulu Vaul, West High School freshman.

Students had the opportunity to visit the Sioux City Career Academy to hear from professionals who work in the areas they’ve been studying.

They spoke to professionals from local companies such as MidAmerican Energy, and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, and could ask them questions about their daily tasks and perks of their job.

“I think it’s I think it’s like a big blessing or like just really cool because it really opens our minds to really see how these careers are and kind of give us just an opening of and just how they really work,” said Abraham Gonzalez, West High School freshman.

The class had the chance to speak with three different panels of professionals. Some of those included professionals working in music production, music theory, interior design, engineering, and astronomy.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.