Winter mix likely throughout the evening with strong winds picking up overnight

This evening showers and possibly even some flurries will move through the region. After around 1 AM overnight the skies will stay mostly cloudy with a strong northwestern wind sweeping through the region between 15 and 25 miles per hour. Gusts exceeding 35 miles per hour are likely as well.(KTIV)
By Hailey Barrus
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - We have stayed cool, wet, and cloudy throughout Siouxland today. Overnight last night, portions of western Siouxland saw some light snow fall with many of the rest of us seeing some decent rainfall.

Throughout the day today we have stayed cool with highs staying in the mid to upper 30s for many Siouxlanders under cloudy skies. This evening showers and possibly even some flurries will move through the region. After around 1 AM overnight the skies will stay mostly cloudy with a strong northwestern wind sweeping through the region between 15 and 25 miles per hour. Gusts exceeding 35 miles per hour are likely as well.

Thursday will start off with plenty of cloud cover, but we will see a gradual clearing throughout the mid-morning hours leaving us with peaks of sunshine by the afternoon hours. Highs tomorrow are expected to get into the mid 40s, and the strong winds will continue from the northwest throughout most of the day.

We have a mix of sunshine warmth, and more rain chances in the forecast. For a complete look at what the rest of the week has in store for us be sure to tune in to News 4 at 5, 6, and 10 this evening.

