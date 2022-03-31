Around Siouxland: Abu Bekr Shriners Shrine Circus

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Abu Bekr Shriners are back with the Circus

The Abu Bekr Shriners Shrine Circus is back to entertain. They will have six shows to commemorate the return after a two year hiatus.

The Abu Bekr Shriners Shrine Circus will start their shows on April 7 at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City.

