Around Siouxland: Abu Bekr Shriners Shrine Circus

By KTIV Staff
Updated: 45 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Abu Bekr Shriners are back with the Circus

The Abu Bekr Shriners Shrine Circus is back to entertain. They will have six shows to commemorate the return after a two year hiatus.

The Abu Bekr Shriners Shrine Circus will start their shows on April 7 at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City.

If any additional information is needed, you can go to the Tyson Events Center website here.

