Advertisement

Auditor: Nearly $20,000 was not documented properly by Buena Vista County Public Health

(MGN)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KTIV) - Iowa’s state auditor has released the results of a special investigation conducted on the public health department in Buena Vista County.

The investigation focused on the time period between March 1, 2017, through Sept. 30, 2020. County officials requested the investigation due to concerns regarding certain financial transactions processed by their former fiscal manager.

According to a release from the auditor’s office, it was determined $19,616 was not properly deposited. Because sufficient records were not available, the investigation was not able to determine if the funds were not collected, collected but not deposited, or split between uncollected and undeposited.

The amount includes about $12,946 of fees for adult immunizations and about $6,670 of fees for tuberculosis tests administered by the health department.

Along with the investigation, the auditor’s office provided several recommendations on how to strengthen the department’s internal controls, operations and overall documentation methods.

The Buena Vista County Attorney has been given a copy of the investigation and it is up to them to determine if charges should be filed. As of Thursday night, no one has been charged.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Here is a picture of the moose we were previously given by Braden Hansen of Elevated Aerial...
Moose seen wandering around northwest Iowa dies
Back on New Year's Day, McClain Schilling found his 2005 Land Rover parked outside his house...
Man finds U-Haul truck on top of his SUV, insurance company not paying for damages
Police sirens
One person has died following an accident north of Hull, Iowa
Prosecutors in court play dashcam video showing moments leading up to an Uber driver's slaying.
Dashcam video shows rider pointing gun at Uber driver before her slaying
The parents of two special needs children are speaking out after they say their kids were left...
Two kids with special needs left outside of Iowa school unsupervised

Latest News

PHOTO FROM SCENE: I-80 crash near Milford exit
Officials: 2 killed when semi crashes on I-80 in Nebraska
North Sioux City receives $17M grant for Northshore Drive realignment project
i-80 crash
SCENE VIDEO: I-80 crash near Milford exit
Dog Walk Forecast: Sully
Dog Walk Forecast: Sully