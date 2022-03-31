Advertisement

Cloud cover gradually decreases Thursday though it stays breezy

By Jaret Lansford
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 7:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Overnight snow showers and some lingering freezing drizzle have resulted in some slippery travel for the morning commute.

Take it slow as you hit the road this morning and watch for sidewalks that may be glazed.

The morning hours will feel raw with temperatures stuck in the 30s, plenty of cloud cover and gusty northwest winds.

Sunshine looks to break through gradually as we head into the afternoon.

As that happens, we will see temperatures make their way into the 40s for highs.

A clear sky stays overhead tonight with lighter winds, resulting in lows in the low 20s.

More on how things look as we head into the weekend through the day on News 4.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Submitted photo of moose seen wandering around northwest Iowa.
Moose seen wandering around northwest Iowa dies
Police sirens
One person has died following an accident north of Hull, Iowa
Back on New Year's Day, McClain Schilling found his 2005 Land Rover parked outside his house...
Man finds U-Haul truck on top of his SUV, insurance company not paying for damages
Sioux City police found a 16-year-old with multiple gunshot wounds at the corner of 16th Street...
Sioux City police: Teenager sent to hospital after shooting, suspect still at large
People in Des Moines are calling for an end to gun violence following last week's deadly...
4 more teens charged in killing outside Des Moines school

Latest News

KTIV FutureTrack 3/31/22
Cloud cover gradually decreases Thursday though it stays breezy
This evening showers and possibly even some flurries will move through the region. After around...
Winter mix likely throughout the evening with strong winds picking up overnight
KTIV AM FutureTrack 3/30/22
Rain and snow showers through our Wednesday with plenty of wind
KTIV AM FutureTrack 3/30/22
Rain and snow showers through our Wednesday with plenty of wind