Cloud cover gradually decreases Thursday though it stays breezy

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Overnight snow showers and some lingering freezing drizzle have resulted in some slippery travel for the morning commute.

Take it slow as you hit the road this morning and watch for sidewalks that may be glazed.

The morning hours will feel raw with temperatures stuck in the 30s, plenty of cloud cover and gusty northwest winds.

Sunshine looks to break through gradually as we head into the afternoon.

As that happens, we will see temperatures make their way into the 40s for highs.

A clear sky stays overhead tonight with lighter winds, resulting in lows in the low 20s.

More on how things look as we head into the weekend through the day on News 4.

