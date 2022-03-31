Congressman Jeff Fortenberry resigns, leading to rare election year for Nebraskan voters

LINCOLN, Neb. (KTIV) - Nebraska Congressman Jeff Fortenberry officially resigned from Congress Thursday, and Nebraska’s voters and election officials are about to enter new territory.

The resignation comes after Fortenberry was convicted of three felonies related to a federal probe of illegal campaign contributions, and pressure from political leaders in Nebraska and Washington for him to step down.

A federal judge last week found Fortenberry guilty of 3 felonies including lying to federal authorities about an illegal 30-thousand dollar campaign contribution from a foreign billionaire. Fortenberry has denied the allegations, which stem from a fundraiser in Los Angeles six years ago. The now-former congressman is free on bond pending sentencing, which is set for June 28th. He could be sentenced up to 15 years in prison or as little as no prison time.

In a letter to the House, Fortenberry said, “It has been my honor to serve with you in the United States House of Representatives...Due to the difficulties of my current circumstances, I can no longer effectively serve.”

Fortenberry has served in Congress since 2005 and is on the ballot for the 2022 primary. Following his resignation, the governor is required to call a special election within 90 days of a congressional vacancy, but ballots by mail are already printed and are being sent out to military members and others overseas.

Also, Nebraska is past the deadline when Fortenberry’s name can be pulled from the ballot for the May primary.

Because of Fortenberry’s resignation on March 31, voters in eastern Nebraska’s 1st Congressional District will be asked to vote in not one but three elections this year.

First will be Nebraska’s primary election on May 10, and because counties have already mailed ballots to military members serving abroad and other absentee voters, it’s too late to remove Fortenberry’s name from the primary ballot. Election officials have said there isn’t time to schedule a special election to coincide with the primary.

The special election will be held before the end of June. Gov. Ricketts will pick the date of the special election, which must be held within 90 days of the congressional vacancy. The special election will be followed by the General Election in November.

The Executive Committee of both the Democratic and Republican parties will have until April 25 to pick a nominee who will run to serve the remainder of the congressional member’s term.

It is possible that the two nominated candidates for the Republican and Democratic parties may face off in both the special election and the general election.

Nebraska State Senator (R), Mike Flood of Norfolk, and Nebraska State Senator (D) Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln are two of the potential candidates.

Besides Flood, those seeking GOP nomination include Curtis Huffman of La Vista, Thireena Connely of Palmyra, and John Glen Weaver of Omaha.

The Democratic nominations include Patty Pansing Brooks and Jazari Zakaria of Lincoln.

“So this special election will be held in order to choose who will represent the first congressional district of Nebraska during the rest of the term which will run through the end of this year. Then at the same time of course we have the primary election on May 10th and the General Election in November,” said Nebraska Secretary of State Robert B. Evnen.

Secretary Evnen says if a candidate is selected in the special election they can still be on the ballot for the upcoming general election in November.

Congressional candidate Patty Pansing Brooks told KTIV how the process is affecting her candidacy moving forward.

“I am excited to move forward, we were looking at it as more of a marathon, and now because of the changes and we have three different races it is more of a sprint, three sprints to the end. I am concerned about people outside of Lincoln, that I get a chance to meet a lot of people outside of Lincoln so that is something that is really a priority,” said Nebraska State Senator, Patty Pansing Brooks (D).

The special election will only include the Democratic and Republican parties. The Libertarian Party and the Legalize Marijuana Now Party are not eligible to submit candidates.

This year is going to be an expensive year for the Lancaster County Election Commission, footing the bill for three elections, including the special election to fill Fortenberry’s District 1 seat, which will be vacant starting April 1.

Dave Shively, Lancaster County Election Commissioner, told our sister station 10/11 NOW, he estimates the special election will cost the county $300,000, and the Secretary of State’s Office said the county will have to pay that entire amount.

This isn’t the only challenge, Shively said the primary election, which will be May 10, is already a major undertaking and this happened fairly suddenly and left little time to prepare.

“Within as little as a month in time, depending on the date that the governor selects for the special election, and getting supplies and everything ready for us,” said Dave Shively, Lancaster County, Election Commissioner.

Shively said once they know the date and the candidates, it will be crunch time for getting those ballots out and hammering out the details of the third major election planned in 2022.

